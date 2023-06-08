On Thursday, Manuel Margot (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .245.

In 28 of 45 games this season (62.2%) Margot has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (13.3%).

He has gone deep in two of 45 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this year (33.3%), Margot has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (37.8%), including three games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 .188 AVG .333 .291 OBP .378 .354 SLG .385 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 5 RBI 5 9/6 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 3 Home Away 24 GP 21 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.5%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

