Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Manuel Margot (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .245.
- In 28 of 45 games this season (62.2%) Margot has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
- He has gone deep in two of 45 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this year (33.3%), Margot has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (37.8%), including three games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|.188
|AVG
|.333
|.291
|OBP
|.378
|.354
|SLG
|.385
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|9/6
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (81.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (9.5%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (47.6%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 61 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Ober (3-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.33, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .205 batting average against him.
