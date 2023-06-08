The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley and his .655 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .255.

Raley has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has gone deep in nine games this season (19.1%), homering in 7% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has driven home a run in 14 games this year (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 18 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .175 AVG .341 .250 OBP .388 .350 SLG .841 5 XBH 8 1 HR 7 4 RBI 13 17/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 22 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (22.7%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

