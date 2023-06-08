Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Josh Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 102 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 8 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .291.
- In 66.7% of his 51 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 21.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 47.1% of his games this season (24 of 51), with more than one RBI eight times (15.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (45.1%), including six multi-run games (11.8%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.255
|AVG
|.370
|.309
|OBP
|.431
|.490
|SLG
|.717
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|11
|15/4
|K/BB
|9/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (37.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (59.3%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (29.6%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (51.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.46).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.33, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .205 batting average against him.
