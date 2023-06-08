On Thursday, Jose Siri (.676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .235 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and nine walks.

Siri has had a hit in 23 of 36 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits five times (13.9%).

He has homered in 30.6% of his games in 2023, and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has driven in a run in 17 games this season (47.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (19.4%).

He has scored in 19 games this season (52.8%), including four multi-run games (11.1%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .219 AVG .190 .297 OBP .217 .438 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 9/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 15 14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (33.3%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (53.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings