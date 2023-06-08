Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Twins.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .264 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- He ranks 66th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 31 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Paredes has driven in a run in 21 games this season (38.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (40.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.250
|AVG
|.259
|.348
|OBP
|.286
|.383
|SLG
|.463
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|8/6
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (38.5%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (34.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.46 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Ober (3-2) takes the mound for the Twins in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.33 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.33, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.
