The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .242 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

In 24 of 39 games this season (61.5%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.9%).

Looking at the 39 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (17.9%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.2% of his games this season, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46.2% of his games this season (18 of 39), with two or more runs four times (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 .234 AVG .219 .280 OBP .257 .511 SLG .531 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 18 14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.6%) 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings