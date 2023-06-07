Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .354 in his past 10 games, 56 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on June 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.410) and total hits (62) this season.
- He ranks sixth in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Diaz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364.
- In 71.2% of his 52 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 40.4% of his games this season (21 of 52), with two or more RBI seven times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (55.8%), including nine multi-run games (17.3%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.312
|AVG
|.327
|.407
|OBP
|.459
|.545
|SLG
|.633
|8
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|8
|15/11
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|19 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (75.0%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (37.5%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (58.3%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.47).
- The Twins allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Lopez (3-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.54 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 57th, 1.164 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.
