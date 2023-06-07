Yandy Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .354 in his past 10 games, 56 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on June 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.410) and total hits (62) this season.

He ranks sixth in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Diaz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364.

In 71.2% of his 52 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 40.4% of his games this season (21 of 52), with two or more RBI seven times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (55.8%), including nine multi-run games (17.3%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .312 AVG .327 .407 OBP .459 .545 SLG .633 8 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 8 15/11 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 24 19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (75.0%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (58.3%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings