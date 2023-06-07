Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on June 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .874, fueled by an OBP of .374 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.
- He ranks ninth in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Franco will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 during his last outings.
- Franco has gotten at least one hit in 74.1% of his games this year (43 of 58), with multiple hits 21 times (36.2%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (12.1%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Franco has had an RBI in 21 games this season (36.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48.3% of his games this season (28 of 58), with two or more runs nine times (15.5%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.322
|AVG
|.293
|.379
|OBP
|.354
|.609
|SLG
|.466
|17
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|15/7
|K/BB
|9/5
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|25
|25 (75.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|12 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|19 (57.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|4 (12.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|14 (42.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.47 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 59 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Twins are sending Lopez (3-3) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 57th, 1.164 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.
