The Tampa Bay Rays (44-19) and the Minnesota Twins (31-30) will match up on Wednesday, June 7 at Tropicana Field, with Shawn Armstrong getting the ball for the Rays and Pablo Lopez taking the mound for the Twins. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Twins (+110). The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Armstrong - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.54 ERA)

Rays vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Rays and Twins game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rays (-135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $17.41 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Wander Franco hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Rays vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 54 times this season and won 40, or 74.1%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 37-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (84.1% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Rays went 6-3 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been victorious in seven, or 31.8%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Twins have been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Jose Siri 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+340) Luke Raley 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL East -274 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.