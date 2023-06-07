How to Watch the Rays vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Twins Player Props
|Rays vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Twins Prediction
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 105 home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .477 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have the second-best batting average in the majors (.266).
- Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (366 total runs).
- The Rays are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .341.
- The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- The Rays have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.218).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shawn Armstrong will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, his only action so far.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-5
|Away
|Trevor Kelley
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kutter Crawford
|6/4/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Tanner Houck
|6/5/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Brayan Bello
|6/6/2023
|Twins
|W 7-0
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Louie Varland
|6/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Shawn Armstrong
|Pablo Lopez
|6/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Bailey Ober
|6/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Andrew Heaney
|6/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/11/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Martín Pérez
|6/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|James Kaprielian
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.