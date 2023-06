Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 105 home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .477 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the second-best batting average in the majors (.266).

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (366 total runs).

The Rays are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .341.

The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).

The Rays have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.218).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Shawn Armstrong will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first this season.

The 32-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, his only action so far.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Red Sox L 8-5 Away Trevor Kelley Garrett Whitlock 6/3/2023 Red Sox W 4-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Kutter Crawford 6/4/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Taj Bradley Tanner Houck 6/5/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Shane McClanahan Brayan Bello 6/6/2023 Twins W 7-0 Home Zach Eflin Louie Varland 6/7/2023 Twins - Home Shawn Armstrong Pablo Lopez 6/8/2023 Twins - Home Tyler Glasnow Bailey Ober 6/9/2023 Rangers - Home Taj Bradley Andrew Heaney 6/10/2023 Rangers - Home Shane McClanahan Nathan Eovaldi 6/11/2023 Rangers - Home Zach Eflin Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics - Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.