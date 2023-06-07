Wednesday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (44-19) and the Minnesota Twins (31-30) facing off at Tropicana Field (on June 7) at 6:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shawn Armstrong to the mound, while Pablo Lopez (3-3) will get the nod for the Twins.

Rays vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Rays have won three of their last five games against the spread.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 54 times this season and won 40, or 74.1%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 37-7 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 366.

The Rays' 3.60 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule