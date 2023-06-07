Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Randy Arozarena (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .286 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In 16.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 40.7% of his games this season (24 of 59), with two or more RBI nine times (15.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 49.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.316
|AVG
|.322
|.407
|OBP
|.375
|.618
|SLG
|.508
|10
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|9
|18/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|22 (71.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (67.9%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (35.7%)
|17 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|14 (45.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (35.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.47).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.54), 32nd in WHIP (1.164), and sixth in K/9 (10.9).
