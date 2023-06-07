Max Strus will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 111-108 win versus the Nuggets, Strus had 14 points and six assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Strus, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 9.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 3.3 Assists -- 2.1 1.8 PRA -- 16.8 14.5 PR 13.5 14.7 12.7 3PM 2.5 2.5 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Max Strus' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.5 threes per game, or 20.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Strus' Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.7 assists per game.

The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the league.

Max Strus vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 29 14 2 6 4 1 0 6/1/2023 21 0 5 3 0 0 0 2/13/2023 42 23 7 4 4 0 1 12/30/2022 33 19 3 0 4 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Strus or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.