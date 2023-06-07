Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Luke Raley (.459 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Twins.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .261.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 46 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.7% of those games.
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (19.6%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this season (30.4%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (15.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (39.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (17.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.175
|AVG
|.341
|.250
|OBP
|.388
|.350
|SLG
|.841
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|13
|17/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (22.7%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 59 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.54), 32nd in WHIP (1.164), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.