Kyle Lowry and his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Lowry had nine points in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-108 win versus the Nuggets.

If you'd like to place a wager on Lowry's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.2 7.8 Rebounds 2.5 4.1 3.7 Assists 3.5 5.1 4.4 PRA -- 20.4 15.9 PR 11.5 15.3 11.5 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.3



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Nuggets

Lowry is responsible for taking 6.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.8 per game.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets allow 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Nuggets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 24 9 0 3 2 0 0 6/1/2023 26 11 5 5 3 0 1 12/30/2022 32 3 2 3 1 1 1

