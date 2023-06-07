Kevin Love and his Miami Heat teammates take on the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, a 111-108 win against the Nuggets, Love put up six points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Now let's dig into Love's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.2 5.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.4 5.5 Assists -- 1.9 1.2 PRA -- 16.5 11.7 PR 11.5 14.6 10.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Love's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Kevin Love Insights vs. the Nuggets

Love's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

The Nuggets concede 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have allowed 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

The Nuggets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Kevin Love vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 22 6 10 1 2 0 2 1/6/2023 24 10 6 4 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Love or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.