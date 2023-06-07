On Wednesday, Josh Lowe (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is batting .291 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks.
  • Lowe has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
  • In 22.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lowe has picked up an RBI in 48.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
  • In 46.0% of his games this season (23 of 50), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 27
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (59.3%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (29.6%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (51.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.47 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 59 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • The Twins will send Lopez (3-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.54), 32nd in WHIP (1.164), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
