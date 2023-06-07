The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri and his .706 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Twins.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .241 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and nine walks.

In 65.7% of his 35 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has homered in 31.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 35), and 8.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 48.6% of his games this season, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0%.

He has scored in 19 games this season (54.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .219 AVG .190 .297 OBP .217 .438 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 9/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 15 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (33.3%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (53.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings