Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks while hitting .261.
- Paredes has gotten a hit in 30 of 53 games this year (56.6%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (24.5%).
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (13.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (37.7%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 53 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.250
|AVG
|.259
|.348
|OBP
|.286
|.383
|SLG
|.463
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|8/6
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (38.5%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (34.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.54), 32nd in WHIP (1.164), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.