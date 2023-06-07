Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Miami Heat matchup at FTX Arena on Wednesday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (-128) 9.5 (+105) 3.5 (-139)

Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 1.9 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

Adebayo averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 9.5).

Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 7.5 (+115) 6.5 (-118) 1.5 (+155)

Jimmy Butler has racked up 22.9 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 2.6 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 1.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (7.5).

Butler's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Butler has knocked down 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (-105) 2.5 (-154) 1.5 (-105) 2.5 (+135)

Max Strus' 11.5 points per game are 1.0 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

He has grabbed 3.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Strus has averaged 2.1 assists this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his prop bet total on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 11.5 (-133) 9.5 (-149) 1.5 (+115)

The 28.5 points prop total set for Jokic on Wednesday is 4.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).

Jokic has averaged 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (11.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Jokic has hit 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 7.5 (+115) 6.5 (-118) 1.5 (+155)

Wednesday's points prop for Jamal Murray is 24.5. That's 4.5 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 3.9 per game -- is 1.6 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

