The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat meet in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

  • The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
  • This season, Miami has a 20-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.8% from the field.
  • The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
  • The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
  • When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23 the Heat are scoring more points at home (111.4 per game) than on the road (107.5). But they are also allowing more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
  • Miami is conceding more points at home (110.2 per game) than on the road (109.3).
  • The Heat collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

Heat Injuries

