How to Watch the Heat vs. Nuggets: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Finals Game 3
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat meet in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- This season, Miami has a 20-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.8% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Heat are scoring more points at home (111.4 per game) than on the road (107.5). But they are also allowing more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
- Miami is conceding more points at home (110.2 per game) than on the road (109.3).
- The Heat collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
