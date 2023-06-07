The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under is 214.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 214.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 214.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.

The average over/under for Miami's contests this season is 219.3, 4.8 more points than this game's total.

Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.

The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has a record of 5-10, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 67 81.7% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Heat have gone over the total four times.

Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall.

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 29-28 38-44 Heat 30-52 10-10 41-41

Heat vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

