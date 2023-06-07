Heat vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under is 214.5 in the matchup.
Heat vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|214.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 214.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.
- The average over/under for Miami's contests this season is 219.3, 4.8 more points than this game's total.
- Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
- The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Miami has a record of 5-10, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
Heat vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|67
|81.7%
|115.8
|225.3
|112.5
|222.3
|229.9
|Heat
|52
|63.4%
|109.5
|225.3
|109.8
|222.3
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Heat have gone over the total four times.
- Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
- The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall.
Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|29-28
|38-44
|Heat
|30-52
|10-10
|41-41
Heat vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Heat
|115.8
|109.5
|12
|30
|39-22
|15-15
|48-13
|22-8
|112.5
|109.8
|8
|2
|27-7
|25-36
|28-6
|38-23
