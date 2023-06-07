The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under is 214.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -2.5 214.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 214.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Miami's contests this season is 219.3, 4.8 more points than this game's total.
  • Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
  • The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Miami has a record of 5-10, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 67 81.7% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9
Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Heat have gone over the total four times.
  • Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
  • The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
  • When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 29-28 38-44
Heat 30-52 10-10 41-41

Heat vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Heat
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
39-22
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-15
48-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
27-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
28-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.