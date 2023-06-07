Heat vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Finals Game 3
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are meeting in the NBA Finals, with Game 3 on tap.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-3)
|214.5
|-150
|+130
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|214.5
|-155
|+125
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-3)
|214.5
|-149
|+130
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|214.5
|-140
|+120
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and conceding 109.8 (second in NBA).
- These teams rack up 225.3 points per game between them, 10.8 more than this game's total.
- Opponents of these two teams put up 222.3 combined points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
- Miami has covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread this year.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|25.5
|-110
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|18.5
|-135
|20.4
|Gabe Vincent
|13.5
|-135
|9.4
|Max Strus
|10.5
|-105
|11.5
|Kyle Lowry
|8.5
|+100
|11.2
Heat and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Heat
|+225
|-
|Nuggets
|-274
|-5000
