The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are meeting in the NBA Finals, with Game 3 on tap.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-3) 214.5 -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-2.5) 214.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-3) 214.5 -149 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-2.5) 214.5 -140 +120 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and conceding 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • These teams rack up 225.3 points per game between them, 10.8 more than this game's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams put up 222.3 combined points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
  • Miami has covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jimmy Butler 25.5 -110 22.9
Bam Adebayo 18.5 -135 20.4
Gabe Vincent 13.5 -135 9.4
Max Strus 10.5 -105 11.5
Kyle Lowry 8.5 +100 11.2

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Max Strus or another Heat player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Heat and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Heat +225 -
Nuggets -274 -5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.