The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are meeting in the NBA Finals, with Game 3 on tap.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and conceding 109.8 (second in NBA).

These teams rack up 225.3 points per game between them, 10.8 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 222.3 combined points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 25.5 -110 22.9 Bam Adebayo 18.5 -135 20.4 Gabe Vincent 13.5 -135 9.4 Max Strus 10.5 -105 11.5 Kyle Lowry 8.5 +100 11.2

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Max Strus or another Heat player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Heat and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Heat +225 - Nuggets -274 -5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.