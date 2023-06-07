The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Heat 112 - Nuggets 111

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets

  • Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)
  • Pick OU: Over (214.5)
  • The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this season.
  • As a 3-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 7-9 against the spread compared to the 29-25-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 3-point favorite.
  • When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Denver does it in fewer games (45.1% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).
  • The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Performance Insights

  • Miami is the worst squad in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points conceded (109.8).
  • This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.
  • Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
  • In 2022-23, Miami has taken 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.5% of Miami's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.