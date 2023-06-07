The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Nuggets 111

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)

Heat (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this season.

As a 3-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 7-9 against the spread compared to the 29-25-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 3-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Denver does it in fewer games (45.1% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst squad in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points conceded (109.8).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

In 2022-23, Miami has taken 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.5% of Miami's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

