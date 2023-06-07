Heat vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 3
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Nuggets 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (214.5)
- The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this season.
- As a 3-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 7-9 against the spread compared to the 29-25-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 3-point favorite.
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Denver does it in fewer games (45.1% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami is the worst squad in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points conceded (109.8).
- This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- In 2022-23, Miami has taken 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.5% of Miami's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.
