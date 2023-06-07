Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, June 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .294.

Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (30 of 48), with at least two hits 16 times (33.3%).

Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (16.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this year (37.5%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 22 games this year (45.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .351 AVG .268 .422 OBP .302 .737 SLG .341 11 XBH 1 5 HR 1 14 RBI 1 17/6 K/BB 5/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 20 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (40.0%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings