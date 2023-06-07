Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, June 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .294.
- Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (30 of 48), with at least two hits 16 times (33.3%).
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (16.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this year (37.5%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 22 games this year (45.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.351
|AVG
|.268
|.422
|OBP
|.302
|.737
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|17/6
|K/BB
|5/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|20
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (40.0%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.47 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.54), 32nd in WHIP (1.164), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.