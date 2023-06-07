Gabe Vincent and his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Vincent had 23 points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-108 win versus the Nuggets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Vincent's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.4 15 Rebounds -- 2.1 2.2 Assists 3.5 2.5 3 PRA 19.5 14 20.2 PR 15.5 11.5 17.2 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.6



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Nuggets

Vincent has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Vincent's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Nuggets concede 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the NBA, giving up 11.4 makes per contest.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 32 23 0 3 4 0 2 6/1/2023 38 19 2 5 5 1 0 2/13/2023 34 15 2 4 4 0 1 12/30/2022 16 3 1 2 1 0 0

