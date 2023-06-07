Francisco Mejia -- batting .257 with two doubles and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on June 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is hitting .226 with seven doubles, a home run and six walks.

Mejia has had a hit in 14 of 27 games this year (51.9%), including multiple hits five times (18.5%).

He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Mejia has had an RBI in seven games this year.

He has scored in 12 games this year (44.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .207 AVG .192 .281 OBP .241 .310 SLG .346 3 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 10/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 13 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings