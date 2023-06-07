Francisco Mejia -- batting .257 with two doubles and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on June 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia is hitting .226 with seven doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Mejia has had a hit in 14 of 27 games this year (51.9%), including multiple hits five times (18.5%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Mejia has had an RBI in seven games this year.
  • He has scored in 12 games this year (44.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.207 AVG .192
.281 OBP .241
.310 SLG .346
3 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 3
10/3 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 13
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 59 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Twins will send Lopez (3-3) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.54), 32nd in WHIP (1.164), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.