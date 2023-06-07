Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .242 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 24 of 39 games this season (61.5%), including seven multi-hit games (17.9%).
- In 17.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has had an RBI in 11 games this year (28.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|.234
|AVG
|.219
|.280
|OBP
|.257
|.511
|SLG
|.531
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|14 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.6%)
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.47 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Lopez (3-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.54 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 57th, 1.164 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.
