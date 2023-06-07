The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .242 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 24 of 39 games this season (61.5%), including seven multi-hit games (17.9%).

In 17.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has had an RBI in 11 games this year (28.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 .234 AVG .219 .280 OBP .257 .511 SLG .531 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 18 14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.6%) 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings