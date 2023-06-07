The Miami Heat, Caleb Martin included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Martin put up three points in his previous game, which ended in a 111-108 win versus the Nuggets.

In this article we will look at Martin's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.6 14.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.9 Assists -- 1.6 1.4 PRA -- 16 22.2 PR 12.5 14.4 20.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 2.5



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Nuggets

Martin has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 7.8% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 3.3 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have given up 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Caleb Martin vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 21 3 5 1 1 1 1 6/1/2023 25 3 4 0 1 1 1 2/13/2023 28 8 4 0 0 0 1

