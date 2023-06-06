On Tuesday, Wander Franco (batting .436 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Red Sox.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Louie Varland

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.498) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 11th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Franco is batting .429 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

Franco has picked up a hit in 73.7% of his 57 games this season, with more than one hit in 36.8% of those games.

In 12.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Franco has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (36.8%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (12.3%).

He has scored in 27 games this season (47.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .322 AVG .293 .379 OBP .354 .609 SLG .466 17 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 15/7 K/BB 9/5 6 SB 5 Home Away 32 GP 25 24 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 12 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

