Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Taylor Walls -- .091 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins, with Louie Varland on the mound, on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .222.
- Walls has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 44 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.4% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.6% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Walls has an RBI in 13 of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.184
|AVG
|.326
|.326
|OBP
|.392
|.289
|SLG
|.739
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|9/7
|K/BB
|12/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- Varland gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
