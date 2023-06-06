The Tampa Bay Rays (43-19) will aim to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they host the Minnesota Twins (31-29) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Zach Eflin (7-1) for the Rays and Louie Varland (3-1) for the Twins.

Rays vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (7-1, 3.30 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (3-1, 3.51 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will send Eflin (7-1) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 3.30 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .232.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland

Varland makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 41 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 25-year-old has a 3.51 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.

Varland is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Varland will aim to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

