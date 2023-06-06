The Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Byron Buxton and others in this matchup.

Rays vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Eflin Stats

Zach Eflin (7-1) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 11th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Eflin has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs May. 31 6.0 4 3 3 5 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 25 7.0 6 1 1 0 2 vs. Brewers May. 20 7.0 4 3 3 8 0 at Yankees May. 14 6.0 7 4 4 9 1 at Orioles May. 9 6.0 7 4 4 4 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 13 doubles, 12 home runs, 27 walks and 34 RBI (61 total hits).

He's slashed .316/.409/.570 so far this year.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .292 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Red Sox Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Red Sox Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Red Sox Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Red Sox Jun. 3 2-for-5 0 0 2 4 at Cubs May. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .220/.325/.445 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has recorded 39 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He's slashed .207/.299/.372 on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Astros May. 29 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

