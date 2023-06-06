Wander Franco will lead the way for the Tampa Bay Rays (43-19) on Tuesday, June 6, when they battle Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (31-29) at Tropicana Field at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +145 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (7-1, 3.30 ERA) vs Louie Varland - MIN (3-1, 3.51 ERA)

Rays vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 39 (73.6%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 23-4 (winning 85.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Rays have a 6-3 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Twins have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Twins have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Twins had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rays vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Manuel Margot 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL East -250 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.