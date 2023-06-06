Rays vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 6
Tuesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (43-19) and the Minnesota Twins (31-29) facing off at Tropicana Field (on June 6) at 6:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Rays.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (7-1) to the mound, while Louie Varland (3-1) will answer the bell for the Twins.
Rays vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Twins 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 6-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Rays have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Rays have been favored 53 times and won 39, or 73.6%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay is 23-4 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 63.6% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 359 total runs this season.
- The Rays have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|@ Cubs
|W 4-3
|Zach Eflin vs Justin Steele
|June 3
|@ Red Sox
|L 8-5
|Trevor Kelley vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 3
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Tyler Glasnow vs Kutter Crawford
|June 4
|@ Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Taj Bradley vs Tanner Houck
|June 5
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Shane McClanahan vs Brayan Bello
|June 6
|Twins
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Louie Varland
|June 7
|Twins
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Pablo Lopez
|June 8
|Twins
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Bailey Ober
|June 9
|Rangers
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Andrew Heaney
|June 10
|Rangers
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 11
|Rangers
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Martín Pérez
