Tuesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (43-19) and the Minnesota Twins (31-29) facing off at Tropicana Field (on June 6) at 6:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (7-1) to the mound, while Louie Varland (3-1) will answer the bell for the Twins.

Rays vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Twins

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

  • In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 6-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • The Rays have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • This season, the Rays have been favored 53 times and won 39, or 73.6%, of those games.
  • Tampa Bay is 23-4 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 63.6% chance to win.
  • Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 359 total runs this season.
  • The Rays have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 31 @ Cubs W 4-3 Zach Eflin vs Justin Steele
June 3 @ Red Sox L 8-5 Trevor Kelley vs Garrett Whitlock
June 3 @ Red Sox W 4-2 Tyler Glasnow vs Kutter Crawford
June 4 @ Red Sox W 6-2 Taj Bradley vs Tanner Houck
June 5 @ Red Sox W 4-1 Shane McClanahan vs Brayan Bello
June 6 Twins - Zach Eflin vs Louie Varland
June 7 Twins - Zach Eflin vs Pablo Lopez
June 8 Twins - Tyler Glasnow vs Bailey Ober
June 9 Rangers - Taj Bradley vs Andrew Heaney
June 10 Rangers - Shane McClanahan vs Nathan Eovaldi
June 11 Rangers - Zach Eflin vs Martín Pérez

