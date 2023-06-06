Tuesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (43-19) and the Minnesota Twins (31-29) facing off at Tropicana Field (on June 6) at 6:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (7-1) to the mound, while Louie Varland (3-1) will answer the bell for the Twins.

Rays vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Rays have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have been favored 53 times and won 39, or 73.6%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 23-4 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 63.6% chance to win.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 359 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule