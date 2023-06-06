On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .287 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in 40 of 58 games this year (69.0%), including 17 multi-hit games (29.3%).

In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.2%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 39.7% of his games this season (23 of 58), with more than one RBI eight times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (48.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .316 AVG .322 .407 OBP .375 .618 SLG .508 10 XBH 5 6 HR 3 21 RBI 9 18/8 K/BB 19/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 28 21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (67.9%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (35.7%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings