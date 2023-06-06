Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .287 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in 40 of 58 games this year (69.0%), including 17 multi-hit games (29.3%).
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.2%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 39.7% of his games this season (23 of 58), with more than one RBI eight times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (48.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.316
|AVG
|.322
|.407
|OBP
|.375
|.618
|SLG
|.508
|10
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|9
|18/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|21 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (67.9%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (35.7%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (35.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.41 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- Varland (3-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 3.51 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
