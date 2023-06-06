On Tuesday, Manuel Margot (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .250 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Margot enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .294.

In 63.6% of his games this year (28 of 44), Margot has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in two of 44 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this year (34.1%), Margot has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 .188 AVG .333 .291 OBP .378 .354 SLG .385 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 5 RBI 5 9/6 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 21 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.5%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings