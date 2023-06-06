Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley and his .621 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .252 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- Raley has recorded a hit in 23 of 45 games this year (51.1%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).
- In 17.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has driven in a run in 13 games this season (28.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.6%.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.175
|AVG
|.341
|.250
|OBP
|.388
|.350
|SLG
|.841
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|13
|17/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (22.7%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 57 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Twins are sending Varland (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.
