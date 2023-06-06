The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley and his .621 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .252 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Raley has recorded a hit in 23 of 45 games this year (51.1%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).

In 17.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has driven in a run in 13 games this season (28.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.6%.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .175 AVG .341 .250 OBP .388 .350 SLG .841 5 XBH 8 1 HR 7 4 RBI 13 17/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 22 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (22.7%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

