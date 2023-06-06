On Tuesday, Josh Lowe (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .291 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Lowe has had a hit in 33 of 50 games this year (66.0%), including multiple hits 16 times (32.0%).

He has gone deep in 22.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 50), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 48.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 46.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .255 AVG .370 .309 OBP .431 .490 SLG .717 8 XBH 6 2 HR 5 9 RBI 11 15/4 K/BB 9/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 23 GP 27 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (59.3%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (29.6%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (51.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings