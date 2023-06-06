Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Josh Lowe (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .291 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks.
- Lowe has had a hit in 33 of 50 games this year (66.0%), including multiple hits 16 times (32.0%).
- He has gone deep in 22.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 50), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 48.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 46.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.255
|AVG
|.370
|.309
|OBP
|.431
|.490
|SLG
|.717
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|11
|15/4
|K/BB
|9/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (37.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (59.3%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (29.6%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (51.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- The Twins surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- Varland (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.51, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.