Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jose Siri (.706 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .239 with five doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.7% of them.
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (29.4%), and in 8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 47.1% of his games this year, Siri has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (20.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.219
|AVG
|.190
|.297
|OBP
|.217
|.438
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (53.3%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (33.3%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (53.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Varland (3-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 3.51 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
