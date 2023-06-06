Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Harold Ramirez (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .299 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this year (30 of 47), with multiple hits 16 times (34.0%).
- In 17.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 38.3% of his games this season (18 of 47), with two or more RBI eight times (17.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 games this year (44.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.351
|AVG
|.268
|.422
|OBP
|.302
|.737
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|17/6
|K/BB
|5/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|20
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (40.0%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.41 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- Varland gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.51, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.
