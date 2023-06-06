How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will take the field against the New York Mets and Starling Marte on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: TBS
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank third in baseball with 97 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .461.
- The Braves rank eighth in the majors with a .259 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (297 total runs).
- The Braves are fifth in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.276).
Mets Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mets have hit 69 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- Fueled by 156 extra-base hits, New York ranks 20th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.
- The Mets rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- New York has scored 258 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mets have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mets have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.4) among MLB offenses.
- New York strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Mets rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.342 WHIP this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder (3-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his 12th start of the season. He has a 1.92 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Elder is trying to secure his fourth quality start in a row in this game.
- Elder is aiming for his 12th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mets' Carlos Carrasco (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Carrasco will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|JP Sears
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-2
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|James Kaprielian
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryne Nelson
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Trevor Williams
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Jake Irvin
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mets Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-1
|Home
|Carlos Carrasco
|Aaron Nola
|6/1/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-2
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Taijuan Walker
|6/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Chris Bassitt
|6/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Home
|Tylor Megill
|José Berríos
|6/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-4
|Home
|Kodai Senga
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/6/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Carlos Carrasco
|Bryce Elder
|6/7/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Charlie Morton
|6/8/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Spencer Strider
|6/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Tylor Megill
|Luis Ortiz
|6/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Kodai Senga
|Rich Hill
|6/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Carlos Carrasco
|Johan Oviedo
