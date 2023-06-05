Isaac Paredes -- hitting .229 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on June 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is batting .266 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.
  • Paredes has gotten a hit in 30 of 52 games this season (57.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Paredes has driven home a run in 20 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • In 40.4% of his games this season (21 of 52), he has scored, and in seven of those games (13.5%) he has scored more than once.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.250 AVG .259
.348 OBP .286
.383 SLG .463
4 XBH 7
2 HR 2
12 RBI 9
8/6 K/BB 15/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 25
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bello (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.89 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.89, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .280 batting average against him.
