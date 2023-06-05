Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isaac Paredes -- hitting .229 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on June 5 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .266 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- Paredes has gotten a hit in 30 of 52 games this season (57.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has driven home a run in 20 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 40.4% of his games this season (21 of 52), he has scored, and in seven of those games (13.5%) he has scored more than once.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.250
|AVG
|.259
|.348
|OBP
|.286
|.383
|SLG
|.463
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|8/6
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.89 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.89, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .280 batting average against him.
