Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yandy Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .319 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 57 hits and an OBP of .405 this season.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is fourth in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 34 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (24.5%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Diaz has driven home a run in 20 games this season (40.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 53.1% of his games this year (26 of 49), he has scored, and in nine of those games (18.4%) he has scored more than once.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.312
|AVG
|.327
|.407
|OBP
|.459
|.545
|SLG
|.633
|8
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|8
|15/11
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (72.7%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (54.5%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (22.7%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (36.4%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
