The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is batting .235 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 22 of 42 games this year (52.4%) Walls has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (11.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in six games this year (14.3%), homering in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Walls has driven home a run in 12 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 52.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
.184 AVG .326
.326 OBP .392
.289 SLG .739
2 XBH 8
1 HR 5
2 RBI 10
9/7 K/BB 12/5
2 SB 4
20 GP 22
10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (59.1%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (22.7%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Houck (3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 5.30 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
