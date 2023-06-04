The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .235 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.

In 22 of 42 games this year (52.4%) Walls has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (11.9%).

He has hit a home run in six games this year (14.3%), homering in 4.4% of his plate appearances.

Walls has driven home a run in 12 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 52.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .184 AVG .326 .326 OBP .392 .289 SLG .739 2 XBH 8 1 HR 5 2 RBI 10 9/7 K/BB 12/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 20 GP 22 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (59.1%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (22.7%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

