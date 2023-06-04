The Tampa Bay Rays (41-19) visit the Boston Red Sox (30-28) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent hitters. Yandy Diaz has an average of .310 (sixth in league) for the Rays, while Masataka Yoshida ranks fifth at .314 for the Red Sox.

The Rays will look to Taj Bradley (3-2) versus the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (3-4).

Rays vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (3-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-4, 5.30 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

The Rays will hand the ball to Bradley (3-2) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 22-year-old has pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.5 walks per nine across six games.

None of Bradley's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Bradley has made five starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.0 frames when he pitches.

Taj Bradley vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with 303 runs scored this season. They have a .264 batting average this campaign with 65 home runs (16th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Red Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-19 with two doubles and three RBI in five innings.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 26-year-old has put up a 5.30 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings during 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.

Houck has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Houck heads into the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

