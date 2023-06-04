Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox are ready for a matchup with Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Rays vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -120 +100 9 -120 +100 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Over their last 10 games, the Rays are 2-2-0 against the spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have put together a 37-14 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 72.5% of those games).

Tampa Bay has gone 37-12 (winning 75.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 60 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-22-3).

The Rays have collected a 6-2-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-6 15-13 18-9 23-10 32-16 9-3

