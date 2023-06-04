Sunday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (41-19) versus the Boston Red Sox (30-28) at Fenway Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on June 4.

The Rays will give the ball to Taj Bradley (3-2, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Tanner Houck (3-4, 5.30 ERA).

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays are 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 37, or 72.5%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has entered 49 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 37-12 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 349 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

