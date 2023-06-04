Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luke Raley is available when the Tampa Bay Rays battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 4, when he went 0-for-3 against the Cubs.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .244 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 48.8% of his 43 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.6% of those games.
- He has homered in 18.6% of his games this year, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has an RBI in 12 of 43 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (34.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (16.3%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.175
|AVG
|.341
|.250
|OBP
|.388
|.350
|SLG
|.841
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|13
|17/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Red Sox will send Houck (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
