The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .293 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
  • Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (32 of 48), with more than one hit 15 times (31.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 22.9% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (45.8%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (16.7%).
  • He has scored in 22 of 48 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
.255 AVG .370
.309 OBP .431
.490 SLG .717
8 XBH 6
2 HR 5
9 RBI 11
15/4 K/BB 9/5
2 SB 4
Home Away
23 GP 25
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (60.0%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (32.0%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (48.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (77 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
